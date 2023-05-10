California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,663,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 426,839 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $40,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 145,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 280,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 5.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

First Horizon Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

