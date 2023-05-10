California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 633,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of LKQ worth $33,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1,874.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $14,636,304.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,488,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,680,609.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $806,872.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,864,464 shares of company stock worth $106,998,804 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average of $55.46. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $59.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.38%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

