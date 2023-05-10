Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,028 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after purchasing an additional 192,872 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.99 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $121.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.201 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

