Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 159,324 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 292.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,324 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,629,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,222,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,912,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,128,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,066,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,097,000 after buying an additional 103,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 11,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $384,415.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,430.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 11,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $384,415.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,430.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $38,397.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,718.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 218,994 shares of company stock worth $7,424,825. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SFM stock opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.39. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

