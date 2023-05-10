Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after buying an additional 297,007 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

