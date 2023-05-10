Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 17.72% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDMV. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 319.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDMV opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.63.

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (HDMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of low expected volatility mid and large-cap stocks from developed markets. HDMV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

