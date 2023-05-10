Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 3,331 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,037 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Emfo LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,380 shares of company stock worth $51,233,846 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.45.

PANW opened at $195.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.58. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $203.44. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2,670.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

