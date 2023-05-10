Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 44,294 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,294 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 3.74% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

JGRO opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $41.99 and a 1-year high of $52.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

