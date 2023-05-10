Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.