Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Casey’s General Stores worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,324,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,189,000 after buying an additional 60,487 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 657,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,156,000 after buying an additional 29,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,276,000 after buying an additional 184,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after acquiring an additional 33,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $233.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.78.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 12.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.50.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile



Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

