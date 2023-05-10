Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $364.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $178.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $23,775,561 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.63.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

