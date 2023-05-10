Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 66,860 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,900,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $294,904,000 after buying an additional 272,638 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $12,614,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 437.6% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 328,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 267,676 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 711,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,530,800 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $75.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

