Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,780,000 after purchasing an additional 820,031 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3,144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 683,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,109,000 after purchasing an additional 662,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,621,096,000 after purchasing an additional 440,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 153.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,677,000 after purchasing an additional 410,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WEC stock opened at $94.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.97.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Stories

