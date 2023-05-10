Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,704 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Annaly Capital Management worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLY. Argus cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 1.5 %

NLY stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.88%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.56%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.