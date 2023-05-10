Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,716 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNOV. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

BATS:FNOV opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

