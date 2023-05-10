Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,656 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.37% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FENY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after purchasing an additional 294,055 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,935,000 after buying an additional 58,247 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 649,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 57,397 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 580.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 461,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 393,793 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 447,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 172,607 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FENY opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

