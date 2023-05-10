Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,320 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGE. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 921,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after acquiring an additional 316,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 263,125 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,773,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,550,000 after purchasing an additional 245,066 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,379,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,164,000 after buying an additional 191,744 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,044,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

