Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after acquiring an additional 548,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,285,000 after purchasing an additional 281,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,344,000 after buying an additional 51,077 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,858,000 after buying an additional 371,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,010,000 after acquiring an additional 153,512 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,570 shares of company stock worth $6,935,390 in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Marriott International stock opened at $178.99 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $183.27. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

