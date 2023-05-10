Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,159 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Williams Companies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,226,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after purchasing an additional 196,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average is $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 84.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.