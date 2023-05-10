Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000.

Shares of IXC opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.11. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

