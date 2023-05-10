Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,796 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of MSA Safety worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $137.78 on Wednesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.75 and a 52 week high of $146.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.47.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $398.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.77 million. MSA Safety had a positive return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,082.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSA. StockNews.com lowered MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $261,711.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,709.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

