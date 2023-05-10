Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,654 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 5.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 20.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GPC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.40.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $173.22 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $125.55 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

