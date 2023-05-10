Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,765 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $20.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

