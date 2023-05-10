Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in TotalEnergies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TTE opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($74.73) to €73.00 ($80.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

