Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 17,810 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,774 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,810 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $149.58 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.92.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.31.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

