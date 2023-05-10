Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 640 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,106,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,840,000 after purchasing an additional 935,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,732,000 after buying an additional 692,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,264,000 after acquiring an additional 522,221 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,319,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,417,000 after acquiring an additional 30,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.63. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.