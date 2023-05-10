Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 280 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,097,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,406,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,354,000 after purchasing an additional 173,686 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,754,550,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.23. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $46.29.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

