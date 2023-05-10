Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 9,103 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Get Rating) by 105.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the fourth quarter worth $8,343,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the fourth quarter worth $326,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Stock Performance

BATS NOCT opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

