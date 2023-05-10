Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.68.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.