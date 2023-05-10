Capital Analysts LLC Buys 5,749 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,600.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of FSK opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 78.42 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $22.57.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.60%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,066.67%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

