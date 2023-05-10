Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average is $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

