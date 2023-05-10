Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $102.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.59. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $98.62 and a 12-month high of $127.32. The company has a market capitalization of $879.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

