Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,268 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $285.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $705.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.20, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.85 and a 200-day moving average of $204.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $292.20.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.66.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

