Capital Analysts LLC Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,126,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,133,000 after purchasing an additional 207,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

