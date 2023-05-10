Capital Analysts LLC Has $722,000 Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,974,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Moody’s by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,385,000 after acquiring an additional 249,312 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,874,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,348,000 after acquiring an additional 150,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,395,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,919,000 after purchasing an additional 87,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $305.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.43. The company has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $335.91.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.27.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

