Capital Analysts LLC Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 49,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,772,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $206.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.43. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

