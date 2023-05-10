Capital Analysts LLC Has $815,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Get Rating) by 165.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,086 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 28,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Acas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $291,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.2 %

KAPR stock opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

