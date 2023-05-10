Capital Analysts LLC Makes New $711,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 49,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PDEC opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $733.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.