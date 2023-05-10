Capital Analysts LLC Makes New $803,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNOV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

PNOV opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $799 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

