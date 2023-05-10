Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 6,580 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1,172.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675,236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after acquiring an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,361,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,924 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,534 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,992 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBB opened at $94.16 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $100.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

