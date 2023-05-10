Capital Analysts LLC Sells 1,766 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 159.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 34,465 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

