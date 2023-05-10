Capital Analysts LLC Sells 370 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Acas LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

KJAN opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

