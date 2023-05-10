Capital Analysts LLC Sells 4,667 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $816,157,000 after purchasing an additional 513,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,190,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $280,591,000 after purchasing an additional 178,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,831,000 after acquiring an additional 166,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,793,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

AR opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 3.46. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

See Also

