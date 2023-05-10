Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $210.81 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

