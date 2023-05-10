Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 782,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 750,091 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Celanese were worth $80,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Celanese by 338.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.54.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $104.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.66. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $161.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

