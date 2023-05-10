ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 102.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 566,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ChargePoint by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ChargePoint by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ChargePoint by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 367,896 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,277,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,675,000 after purchasing an additional 688,376 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in ChargePoint by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,975,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,831,000 after purchasing an additional 46,646 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $2,323,393.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 14,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $136,074.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086,469 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $2,323,393.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,610 shares of company stock worth $2,562,686 over the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $19.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

