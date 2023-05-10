Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $201.48 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $83.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

