CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $184.63 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $212.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.23.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

