CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 192,237 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.46% of CNA Financial worth $52,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CNA Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,403,000 after purchasing an additional 104,417 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,616,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CNA Financial during the third quarter worth $3,464,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 260.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 83,768 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,958,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,707,116,195.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CNA opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $46.52.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About CNA Financial

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

See Also

