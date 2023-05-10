Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 125.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $80.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.